Namibia: Schools Defy Govt On Fees

SOME schools are asking parents to pay compulsory fees at the start of the school year despite warnings from education minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa that parents should not be forced to pay.

With the 2018 academic year starting today, schools around the country were buzzing with activity yesterday as parents lined up to register and secure places for their children.

Education ministry spokesperson, Absalom Absalom yesterday said that the issue of compulsory school fees was extensively addressed by Hanse-Himarwa and the ministry's permanent secretary, Sanet Steenkamp.

"Schools are not allowed to ask for compulsory fees. They are allowed to request for a voluntary contribution, but the minute it becomes compulsory, it is not allowed," Absalom said.

The Namibian has it on good record that Duinesig Combined School at Walvis Bay was asking parents to pay a compulsory fee of N$100 for the school hall.

Narravile Primary School and Kuisebmond Primary School - both at Walvis Bay - are asking N$150 and N$100 respectively. Kuisebmond Primary School is giving parents an opportunity to pay the N$100 spread throughout the year.

Pupils at Kuisebmond Secondary School, on the other hand, have to pay a compulsory N$300 fee.

De Duine Secondary School, also at Walvis Bay, is one of the schools giving parents an option to pay a voluntary fee of N$250 for the academic year.

Parents registering children at Jan Möhr Secondary School in Windhoek were presented with a fee pledge form for the year. Parents are asked to pledge up to N$1 500 for costs like electronic teaching aids, security, maintenance, transport, sports, culture and excursion fees.

Acting principle of Jan Möhr, Gordon Goeieman yesterday said that parents are not obligated to pledge, but encouraged to do so.

Goeieman added that parents are also told that they do not have to pledge the entire N$1 500, but any amount.

He said the school did not turn away any pupil if their parents did not pledge.

Parents of Theo Katjimune Primary School in Katutura did not know yesterday whether they should send their children to school today as they were denied their children's report cards over unpaid fees from last year.

According to a parent who spoke anonymously, they were refused the reports for not paying a fee of N$200.

An official at the school who did not want to be named, said parents agreed to contribute N$50 and photocopy paper.

The official said that the N$200 is requested from parents who did not make the payments last year.

Although the official said parents were given an option to make arrangements to pay, the official could not say whether parents will be given their children's reports after making arrangements to pay at a later stage.

Other schools in Katutura said that although they tried not to ask parents for contributions last year, they are forced to do so this year due to budget cuts.

Principal of Moses van der Byl Primary School, Clara Basson said they had a meeting with parents last year to explain the school's financial situation. "At that meeting, we agreed with parents that this year they will contribute N$300 to help the school," said Basson.

She explained that the N$300 was not compulsory and that parents can arrange to pay in monthly instalments, adding that it will be used for maintaining the buildings and buying stationery.

Basson said that before free education, parents used to pay N$200, but now will be contributing N$300 due to the budget cuts.

She said that free education did not mean parents should not contribute. "Let us not look at it in a negative context, let us see it as something positive. The First Lady once said that free education does not mean parents should not get involved," said Basson.

Principal of Rocky Crest Primary School, Buks Platt said he has requested parents to contribute N$200, saying the school cannot survive on government funding alone. "We are living in tough times since the budget cuts. Both the school board and the parents are in agreement that a contribution of N$200 per term should be made. This means that parents will pay N$600 towards the school per year," he explained. Platt said those who cannot pay will not be forced to do so.

Some schools at Keetmanshoop are also requesting parents to pay fees and buy stationery as voluntary contributions.

PK de Villiers Secondary School is requesting parents to pay N$300, while Krönlein Primary School has asked parents of first graders to buy stationery for more than N$200.

//Karas regional education director /Awebahe Johannes //Hoëseb said these donations should not "serve as a barrier" to deny some pupils access to education because of their socio-economic background. "This must not be a pre-condition for pupils to access education. It is contrary to the Constitution, which guarantees each child a right to education," //Hoëseb said.

He said parents should be given a choice to contribute towards the school. "If you indicate an amount to be given, then it is no longer a voluntary contribution," he argued.

He said schools may use a certain portion of the education grant for supplementary needs such as stationery.

Meanwhile, some primary and secondary schools at Swakopmund said they are not asking for contributions as "it is not allowed by government".

"There were parents who told us they were apparently told to make a contribution, but I don't know in what context. All I know is that we do not ask for it," an education official at Hanganeni Primary School said. Julia Goliath of Tamariskia Primary School also said they do not ask for contributions, saying they only ask for stationery and that parents assist in whichever way they see fit with school events.

Atlantic Secondary School principal, Emma Ipinge, also said that parents are not forced to make financial contributions.

"During parent meetings, we do make a proposal for in-kind contributions, but that is for parents who do feel like helping," she said. She said parents are requested to assist with stationery.