10 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Why We Must Win Anti-Graft War - Osinbajo

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Gbenga Olarinoye

The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday said that as long as corruption is left unchecked it will continue to create a myriad of problems for the country.

Prof. Osinbajo, who spoke in Osogbo at the maiden edition of South-West Regional Youths Summit, urged Nigerians to embrace virtues of integrity and hard work for the country to progress.

Noting that lack of integrity and corruption are major hindrances towards a prosperous country, Osinbajo said the country had lost many international partners due to lack of integrity and trust.

He said: "Any nation that does not emphasize integrity will always fail. The values of integrity and hard work are necessary for the development of our nation.

"You don't have to cheat or steal to be successful in life but you must be ready to convert your challenges to opportunity", he said.

He also urged youths in the region to support the 25 years development agenda for South West and the development of the nation as a whole.

In his remarks, Osun state governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, explained that the summit was important to chart a positive course for the development of the western region.

Aregbesola lamented that the region could not feed itself despite the abundant human resources, adding that it is a challenge leaders of the region must strive to resolve.

On his part, Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, said the summit was aimed at promoting and enhancing the future of the western region.

Ajimobi urged youths of the region not to give up but rather they should have a positive mental attitude towards the development of the region.

Nigeria

African Leaders Have Become More Strategic, Says Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed that African leaders have become more strategic, open-minded and… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.