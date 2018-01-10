Nigeria: IPOB Accuses Abia, Federal Govts of Terrorising Communities

Nnewi — The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has raised alarm over an alleged collaboration between the Federal and Abia State governments to continue to unleash terror through harassment and intimidation against the people of Afaraukwu, Ibeku Umuahia,the home town of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, alleged that "there is a systematic plan by Abia State government in collaboration with the Nigerian Army to continue to harass, intimidate and further eliminate innocent citizens of Afaraukwu, Ibeku Umuahia."

IPOB accused the Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu of doing everything possible to impress the Federal Government, by his government working with Nigerian Army to continue the onslaught against the people of Afaraukwu with the false belief that they will guarantee his second tenure of office.

IPOB stated: "The governor of Abia State, Chief Okezie Ikpeazu and the Nigerian Army have perfected plans to build two different mini military barracks near our leader's compound in Afaraukwu, Umuahia, Abia State. This is besides the ongoing construction work to erect reinforced barriers to be manned exclusively by soldiers from the Northern part of Nigeria at the two entrances of roads leading to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu's compound.

"IPOB worldwide wishes to alert the general public and the entire humanity about the systematic collaborative plan to harass, intimidate and continue the elimination of the peaceful citizens of Afaraukwu, Ibeku Umuahia, the home town of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

"Those close to the corridors of power in Abia State, particularly friends and close people to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, must call him to order , to desist from this act against the people of Abia state and the family of Nnamdi Kanu. His fiddling with the Federal Government will not guarantee his second tenure as he erroneously believes."