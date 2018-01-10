Botswana: School Maintenance Govt Priority

Damochujenaa — Assistant Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Mr Kefentse Mzwinila says maintenance of schools around the country remains government priority.

Addressing a kgotla meeting at Damochujenaa recently, Mr Mzwinila, who is also Member of Parliament for Mmadinare, said government had made a decision that as part of the 2018/2019 financial budget, a special dispensation be made for maintenance of all schools in the country.

He explained that a decision had been made to assign Cabinet ministers to move around the country to assess the state of structures in all senior secondary schools and make recommendations.

He added that permanent secretaries had been assigned to assess situations in junior secondary schools while other government employees had been given the duty to assess primary schools and make recommendations.

On other issues, Mr Mzwinila indicated that government was considering introducing a 'Volunteers Force' which will operate like the 'Boot Camp'.

He explained that the idea was to make 'Volunteer Force' mandatory for form five leavers similar to national services or 'Tirelo Sechaba'.

He esaid such initiatives were used to mould and build a positive character among youth.

In that regard, he said the programme could help produce individuals with a good character and capability to take the country to another level in future.

Kgosi Motsholetsi Kebalipile raised a concern about people who tended to harvest mophane worms when they were not ready and mature for harvest.

He also expressed concern about people who cut down trees in large quantities for firewood.

Further, he indicated that the village was experiencing shortage of water.

However, residents were informed that the council will continue bowsing water to augment the supply of water from the local borehole.

Source : BOPA