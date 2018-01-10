Libya Returnee's Father Consulted Ifa, Herbalists, Pastors to Ensure She Doesn't Enter Europe

Mr. Kehinde Enabulele, father of Eki, one of the 846 Edo indigenes repatriated from Libya yesterday, said he visited an Ifa priest, native doctors and pastors to ensure that Eki cannot enter Europe, but return home safely.

Enabulele disclosed that he was not aware that his daughter travelled to Libya, as Eki and her mother kept their plans from him.

According to him, "one day I returned from work and asked where she was; her mother told me that she went to visit her aunty. Each time I asked, they kept giving me excuses, until she called me with one foreign number after three weeks.

"I told her never to call me again and insisted that she must return home. I am not from a very poor family, so why should she embark on such journey?

"I have never failed to provide for my family as a father. Apart from paying my children's school fees, I also enrolled them in after-school skills acquisition centres to ensure they become better people in life.

"Eki is my first child; when you lose a first child, it is like losing your own life."

He said God answered his prayers "and my daughter is back. I am the happiest man right now. I cannot gamble with any of my children.

"I nearly divorced my wife after my daughter disappeared. I also threatened to divorce her if she refuses to tell me who sponsored the trip.

"I am just waiting for the state government to release her to me so that I can take her to the hospital for proper medical examination."