10 January 2018

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: MDDA Calls for Release of Shiraaz Mohamed

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) has called for the urgent release of kidnapped photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed following reports that he is still alive.

"While the MDDA welcomes reports by the Gift of the Givers that they have received proof that the photojournalist is still alive, the MDDA joins the collective call for the urgent release and return of Shiraaz to his family, friends and colleagues in the media," the agency said in a statement.

Non-profit organisation (NPO), Gift of the Givers, confirmed in statement released on Tuesday that it received proof of Mahomed's life on Monday.

The Gift of the Givers said it received a call on 26 December 2017 with the callers claiming they were "the door to Shiraaz". Following the call, the Gift of the Givers drafted a list of questions in consultation with Mohamed's family to assess whether their son was alive.

On 2 January 2018, the NPO received a call again confirming that the questions had been answered.

According to Gift of the Givers, the Mohammed family has confirmed that the questions were correctly answered and could only be answered by Mohamed.

The 10th of January 2018 marks one year since South African photojournalist and community media stalwart, Mohamed, was kidnapped in Syria while with the South African international humanitarian organisation, Gift of the Givers.

Mahomed was captured in Syria on his way back to the Turkish border. The two drivers who were held with him were released immediately.

He had come to record and broadcast the hardship of the Syrian people, delivered food and blankets in refugee camps.

"Together with the worldwide media, the MDDA condemns any attacks on the entrenched right of journalists to work free from the threat of violence and to thereby ensure the right to access to information for all," said the MDDA.

Mohamed is a member of the MDDA sister organization, Association of Independent Publishers (AIP), and is a well-known and loved figure in the community media sector.

Amongst other initiatives, Mohammed started a community newspaper in Ennerdale, Gauteng. Despite desperate attempts to find him, his whereabouts remain unknown.

"The MDDA extends heartfelt support to the Mohamed family during these distressing times and thanks all those who are working tirelessly to free him," said the agency. - SAnews.org.za

South Africa

State Capture Commission May Only Probe Zuptas - Ex Public Protector

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela says Deputy Chief Justice Ray Zondo's commission of inquiry may only focus on… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.