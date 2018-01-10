Nigeria: Igbo Groups Say Buhari Has Nothing to Offer Nigerians

Awka — Two notable Igbo groups, the Igbo Peoples Congress, IPC and the Igbo Aborigines have asked President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019 as he has nothing more to offer, having failed Ndigbo and Nigerians.

The spokesmen of the groups, Pastor Okey Colbert and Chidi Obisike noted that Buhari had nothing to offer Nigerians but blood, tears and hunger. They accused him of "incompetence and myopic inclination, insensitivity and obvious disregard for human lives and cluelessness on how to solve Nigerians multi-farious problems."

The groups asked Nigerians to reject Buhari at the polls in 2019, if he tries their will. They advised Nigerian workers not to be carried away by his salary increase antics, as any such increase will be wiped off by inflation and is merely calculated to deceive them for political advantage.

The groups also lambasted Orji Uzor Kalu for deceiving himself and pretending to love Buhari whereas his motive is just to be a senator under APC and to be protected from his present trial by the EFCC for his crime against his Abia people.

They called on Ndigbo to support only candidates that will protect their collective interest in 2019 and never be carried away by political jobbers and bread/butter politicians. They tasked Buhari to prosecute Kalu to the logical conclusion if he is serious on his anti-corruption war.

Produce Kanu, family

The groups also tasked the Federal Government to produce Nnamdi Kanu and his family in the next three weeks or be prepared to face the wrath of the international community very soon.

"They must tell the world where they kept Nnamdi Kanu or where they buried him if they killed him.His father and mother should be produced too. The army high command should tell the world the outcome of their so-called investigation on the massacre in the house of Nnamdi Kanu last September," they stated.

The groups asked the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo to stop hyping about war as if Ndigbo and the agitators want war.