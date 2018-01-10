Nigeria: NCDC Confirms 45 Deaths From Yellow Fever

NIGERIA Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed a total of 45 deaths from yellow fever in the country.

In an outbreak situation report, the Agency said of all the 45 deaths recorded, nine were confirmed by the World Health Organisation, WHO, reference laboratory in Dakar, Senegal.

According to the report, "Total number of deaths in all cases (among suspected, probable and confirmed cases) is 45, and 9 among confirmed cases - Case fatality rate for all cases (including suspected, probable and confirmed) is 12.6 percent, and 27.3 percent for confirmed cases.

"In the reporting week, one new confirmed case from Borgu LGA Niger State was confirmed by the WHO Reference Laboratory, Dakar- the first confirmed case in Niger. The current outbreak started in Ifelodun LGA, Kwara State on September 12 2017, and according to the report, a total of 358 suspected yellow fever cases have been line-listed.

"Of the 358 suspected cases, 230 (64.2 percent), Predominant age groups affected are 20 years and below accounting for 67.8 percent while male to female ratio is 1.6 to 1. A yellow fever outbreak is currently active in the country with confirmed cases in Kwara, Kogi, Kano, Zamfara, Kebbi, Nasarawa and Niger.

However, 16 states have reported suspected cases. They include Abia, Borno, Kogi, Kwara, Kebbi, Plateau, Zamfara, Enugu, Oyo, Anambra and Edo. Others are Lagos, Kano, Nasarawa, Katsina and Niger states."