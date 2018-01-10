10 January 2018

Zambia: Kitwe DC Comes to Defence of Chisokone Closure

By Andre Musonda

A Facebook follower of Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu, Hagra Tembo, yesterday took matters personal and challenged authorities to justify the closure of Chisokone market.

Tembo said there was need for more evidence to warrant the closure of Chisokone Market, the biggest trading place on the Copperbelt.

"When President Lungu was accused of being corrupt by Dr Chishimba Kambwili, he responded by saying "Show me the evidence of corruption?" And that has been his defence mechanism ever since... We have been told there is cholera in Zambia and we are demanding for evidence," he said.

He accused the leadership of taking advantage of the cholera situation in Kitwe to displace innocent marketeers.

"... Chasing Street vendors from the streets, Stopping people from congregating in churches but allowing bars to open are not symptoms of cholera," he stated.

In response, Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu advised his follower to stop trivialising the matter at hand.

"Imwe naimwe twanaka (you also we tired) with your trivialities. This is a serious issue Hagra what's wrong with u. This issue is serious," said Mpundu.

