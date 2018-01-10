10 January 2018

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Ex-Flava FM Accountant Jailed for Theft

By Stanely Kombe

A former Accountant at Flavour Radio Mwilu Muswe has been jailed for two years after he was found guilty of theft involving a sum of K 129,532.

Radio Station Proprietor Chishala Chitoshi Jnr dragged his former accountant to court for failure to account for K 129,532 company money.

In passing Judgment, Kitwe Magistrate Malota Phiri said the prosecution proved the case beyond reasonable doubt and found the accused guilty of the charged thereby slapping him with a two year jail term.

Statements of the offence were that Mwilu Muswe, 31 of house number 1135 of Ndeke Township in Kitwe district on the Copperbelt Province, on dates unknown but between 1st January, 2017 and 30th April, 2017 being a servant of Flava Fm Limited as an accountant stole K 129,532 cash property of Flava FM limited contrary to section 278 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Magistrate Phiri sentenced the accused to two years imprisonment.

