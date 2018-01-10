Tanzania: Guidelines Issued for Replacing Lost Vehicle Registration Cards

THE Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has detected that some owners of motor vehicles do not possess genuine car registration cards and directed them to publish in newspapers and report to the police if they lost the crucial documents before seeking duplicates.

Asked by 'Daily News' on the TRA's motives to publish the advertisement in the newspaper to notify those concerned on the new directive, the authority's Director for Taxpayer Services and Education, Mr Richard Kayombo, said although it was a normal procedure, its intention was to control and detect fake car registration cards.

"It is a normal procedure and to advertise in the newspaper and report to the police is required to put the record clear," Mr Kayombo said, noting, "Some owners don't have proper registration cards."It had come to the authority's notice, he explained, of dishonest individuals producing fake registration cards, prompting TRA to make interventions, primarily by controlling ownership of the crucial document.

"Tanzania Revenue Authority hereby notifies all owners of motor vehicles that from now onwards, if they lose their car registration cards, they are required to publish the loss in a newspaper and report to the police as well," reads the TRA's advertisement published in yesterday's edition of the 'Daily News'.

The advertisement also added that TRA would require a copy of the newspaper advert and police lost report as a condition for issuing a duplicate car registration card, stressing, "This condition is with immediate effect." He said that failure to submit the said documents would place the motor vehicle owners in a situation of not being able to get a duplicate car registration card.

"The card is a very important document as far as motor vehicle ownership is concerned; I take this opportunity to remind those concerned to adhere to the mentioned procedure," Mr Kayombo emphasized.