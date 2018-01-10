10 January 2018

Tanzania: Five Being Quizzed Over Movie-Like Oil Pipeline Connection

By Bernard Lugongo

Acting Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Benedict Kitalika

IN what truly passes for stuff that provides hints for thriller movies, five people are in police custody over connecting a pipe from a residential house to the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) oil pipeline to siphon fuel.

Among those arrested is the owner of the house, Mr Samwel Kilanglani (63), a former staff of the Tanzania Zambia (TAZAMA) oil pipeline company. The names of other suspects have been withheld for investigation purposes.

Acting Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Benedict Kitalika said upon uncovering the theft at Kigamboni area, they immediately arrested Mr Kilanglani and subsequently netted four more suspects. The arrests were coordinated by the Dar es Salaam zone police in collaboration with the special police unitat the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA).

The pictures of the scene made rounds in the social media from Monday when the police intercepted and arrested Mr Kilanglani. "As we speak, the officers are still at the area of the scene investigating the matter and updates will be made as the drama unfolds.

He explained that the suspects were tampering with the diesel underground pipeline, taping some of the flowing diesel to their tanks beneath the house. The police intervened after being tipped by good Samaritans who were alarmed by leaks from the pipeline.

The Commander of the special unit at the port, Mr Robert Mayalla, said it was possible that the suspects connected their pipe during the construction work of the TPA oil pipeline, basing on the fact that it was difficult to do when the pipeline was operational. He explained that application of expertise was at play, far way beyond laymen.

