Tanzania: 2,000 Tonnes of Fertiliser Being Ferried Southward

OVER 2,000 tonnes of various types of fertiliser are being ferried to Rukwa, Mbeya, Katavi and Ruvuma regions, as a part of a round-the-clock operation supervised by the Agriculture Minister, Dr Charles Tizeba (pictured), in compliance with President Magufuli's directive.

Friday is the deadline of the directive given by the Head of State on Monday, to address endless complaints by peasants in the southern highlighted regions, over chronic shortage of the commodity lately.

The confident minister told journalists in Dar es Salaam yesterday: "We shall beat the deadline because we have a well supervised operation and we are enjoying cooperation from everyone involved. Since Monday, we have spent days and nights here (at Mohammed Enterprises warehouse in Dar es Salaam) overseeing the loading of fertilisers into trucks we are sending to the regions, our principal focus."

He said as on Monday,21 trucks carrying over 600 tonnes left for the southern regions and yesterday, 25 others were loaded with over 600 tonnes destined for Sumbawanga (Rukwa) and Makambako (Njombe) regions.

Dr Tizeba further explained that yesterday, Tanzania People's Defence Forces trucks were loaded with 500 tonnes and some 21 Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) trucks as well others of Tanzania Railway Limited (TRL) were availed to ferry 900 tonnes to Mbozi and Mbeya points, for onward trips to the designated destinations.

He also reported that by yesterday, Premium Agrochem Ltd had ferried 1000 tonnes of fertiliser to the designated points; part of the 4000 tonnes in their warehouse. The General Manager of Mohammed Enterprises Ltd, Mr Nassir Sood, pledged that they would clear 3000 tonnes in their warehouse within three days, ahead of the president's deadline.

"Our 42 trucks are ferrying fertilisers to Rukwa, Katavi, Ruvuma and Mbeya regions in order to clear the tonnes we have in custody," he said. Dr Tizeba said he had information that some traders were telling peasants lies, creating artificial shortages of fertilisers.

He linked the hoaxes to small traders who ferry goods to Dar es Salaam markets. "These people carry fertilizer from Dar es Salaam to the home regions, sell the commodity to peasants within fixed profit margins and then talk of fertiliser shortages, which is absolutely false," he said.

President Magufuli's directive on Monday coincided with the swearing in of the Deputy Minister for Minerals, Dr Dotto Biteko, at the State House in Dar es Salaam.