Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Youths 'Worried' Mugabe's Nephew 'Still Has a Say in Party Structures'

Photo: The Herald

Patrick Zhuwao

Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF youth league has reportedly claimed that former president Robert Mugabe's nephew Patrick Zhuwao is "plotting sabotage voting" against the party in the forthcoming elections.

Zimbabwe was set to go to the polls in September.

According to NewsDay, the youth league's national political commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu said that the party was aware of Zhuwao's shenanigans.

"We are aware that the remnants of the G40 cabal being led by Zhuwao are still in Mashonaland east...

"They have declared a bhora musango (sabotage voting) in 2018 and we get worried when we hear that the likes of Zhuwao are still having a say in the structures of the party. Why is he still having an influence in the leadership when he was expelled from the party? We are all aware that he publicly challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa," Tsenengamu was quoted as saying.

'Massive disgruntlement'

Tsenengamu's utterances came a few days after Zhuwao claimed that Zanu-PF faced defeat in 2018 polls because many of its members still support ousted his uncle.

Writing in an opinion editorial, Zhuwawo said that "coup conspirators" and "terrorists" had wrested power from Mugabe, who represented the interests of the country's majority - the youth.

"There is massive disgruntlement by members of Zanu-PF to the manner in which President Robert Gabriel Mugabe continues to be humiliated and ill-treated by the coup conspirators and terrorist junta," Zhuwao wrote on the New Zimbabwe news website.

He claimed the new government "does not have the support of most of the Zanu-PF members and the generality of the Zimbabwean population".

Under conditions of free and fair elections, Zanu-PF will be thoroughly walloped and thumped at the 2018 elections," he said.

Zhuwao - who was part of a faction loyal to former first lady Grace Mugabe - said that before Mugabe was pressured into resigning on November 24 groups that included women, youths and traditional leaders, as well as entrepreneurs, farmers and students had been joining forces within the ruling party.

Source: News24