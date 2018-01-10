Uganda: World's Longest Heated Crude Oil Pipeline Almost Complete

Photo: The Guardian

Oil pipeline.

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline is has already been completed and it holds great opportunities businesses can benefit from.

Among the partners that played a role to make the construction successful include China National Offshore Oil Corporation Uganda, Tullow Oil Uganda, Total E&P Uganda and American firm Gulf Interstate Engineering.

Other development partners are Uganda National Oil Company and the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation.

The export pipeline will serve the East African Community (EAC) states as an integral component to boost trade.

The firm has invited local companies dealing in engineering, procurement and construction to grab the opportunities that will be available after the conclusion of the project. They will be able to invest in there sectors and enhance their growth.

With the final investment set to be made on the pipeline, Gulf Interstate Engineering has invited firms to a conference to discuss various business opportunities they can invest in to bolster the economy of the country.

The crude oil export pipeline from the Albertine Graben to Tanga Port in Tanzania will as well be improved.

The 1445km long and 24-inch diameter pipeline is set to be the world's longest heated crude oil pipeline, which will effectively serve the country's waxy oil in nature.