Kenya: French Firm Groupe ADP Wins JKIA Terminal Deal

French company Paris Aeroport, formerly Aeroports de Paris or ADP, has won a contract with Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) for design of a new passenger terminal at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.

The contract involves preliminary design work of the new passenger terminal as well as baggage sorting systems, said Gratien Maire, CEO of ADP Ingenierie, a subsidiary of Groupe ADP that in turn owns Paris Aeroport.

"This project involves a 115,000 square metre expansion, including the merging of three boarding satellite buildings," the company said in a statement.

"ADP Ingénierie will be in charge of the preliminary architectural design of the building, its interior architecture style and the design of baggage sorting systems and air bridges," it added.

Airport capacity

KAA aims to increase the airport's capacity from the existing six million to 10.3 million passengers per year.

The authority has recently unveiled two new terminals at the JKIA.

The two facilities include Terminal 1A and Terminal 1E. KAA is also in the process of remodelling Terminal 1B, 1C, and 1D. The process is at the design stage.

The upgrade will raise JKIA to world class standard, according to KAA.

Terminal 1E is for international arrivals and can handle 2.5 million passengers per year.

It is designed to serve about 1,000 arriving and 800 transferring passengers during peak hours, according to KAA.

It also separates arriving and departing passengers, which is a key security requirement under international aviation rules.

Terminal 1A, with an annual capacity of 2.5 million passengers, has been designed to allow free movement of passengers in a spacious environment.

Customer experience

KAA said the new terminals have improved the customer experience at the airport by enabling operational efficiency and boosting security while improving the quality of services of airport users.

Prior to the expansion and re-organisation of the terminals, JKIA was designed to handle a 2.5 million passengers.

"With KAA's development of Terminal 1A, 1E and 2, JKIA's annual capacity has increased to 7.5 million passengers, closer to her 2020 envisioned handling target of 10.5 million passengers per annum," KAA said.

Terminal 1E is built on 6,200 square metres opposite the parking garage -- previously reserved for international arrivals.