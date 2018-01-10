10 January 2018

United States Department of State (Washington, DC)

Congo-Kinshasa: Ambassador Haley on the Deaths of Peaceful Demonstrators in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Office of Press and Public Diplomacy

The end of 2017 saw a rise in violent suppression of peaceful protests organized by churches in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), resulting in the deaths of at least five people. The government’s security forces engaged in excessive force against their own citizens, using live ammunition against protesters and tear gas inside churches, and arresting civilians – including altar boys. As the Security Council heard earlier today, Congolese security forces denied the UN Human Rights Office access to morgues, hospitals, and detention centers as they attempted to determine the extent of the violence.

“To hear reports of such brutality and cruelty against innocent civilians and children in the most sacred of places is truly horrifying. President Kabila must hold his security forces accountable, respect the human rights of his citizens, and follow through with his commitment to step down, in accordance with the DRC constitution, following credible elections in December 2018. The United States and the international community will be watching and we will continue to fight for the Congolese people and their democracy,” said Ambassador Haley.

Congo-Kinshasa

At Appeal Hearing, Defense Lawyers Say Bemba Was Denied a Fair Trial

On Tuesday, January 9, lawyers for Jean-Pierre Bemba argued at an appeal hearing at the International Criminal Court… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.