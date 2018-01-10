Malawi: Uladi Claims Joyce Banda Grooming Son to Inherit PP Leadership

Photo: Nyasa Tmes

Roy Kachale PP’s MP for Zomba Malosa and son to former Malawi president Joyce Banda is now the party’s vice president.

Fired People's Party (PP) member of Parliament (MP) Uladi Mussa, who was also the party's vice-president responsible for the Central Region, has claimed that the party's founder and president Joyce Banda wants to bequeath her office to her son Roy Kachale, who is Zomba Malosa MP.

The firebrand politician said he has been fired alongside PP vice-president for Eastern Region Ralph Jooma, the Mangochi Monkey Bay legislator because Banda is clearing the path for his son to in herit the party leadership.

Banda's son, Roy Kachale, has since replaced Jooma as vice-president for the Eastern Region.

PP, ousted from government through the May 20 2014 Tripartite Elections after a two-year stint, resolved to expel Mussa for the offence of bringing the party into disrepute.

"I have been removed because Joyce Banda wants to clear way for her son to take over the party leadership," claimed Mussa in reaction to his expulsion from PP.

"She once told me that she wanted her son to be the party president but I advised her to just let us appoint him to some party position un preparation for the presidency," he added.

"The truth is that People's Party National Executive Committee (NEC) did not meet but they only received direction from Dr Joyce Banda to fire me from the party. All in all l am not shaken by the move," Mussa said.

But PP spokesperson Noah Chimpeni said Mussa's claims are at the height of absurdity.

"Uladi Mussa was acting PP president when Khumbo Kachali and Mzomera Ngwira were fired , was it Joyce Banda again? He is just tasting his own medicine," said Chimpeni.

On the sharp rise of Banda's son to be second in command in the party, Chimpeni said it was unanimous decision of the partys politiburo.

"As you are aware Mussa has been telling people that we are on working alliance with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) which is not true.

"Let me put the record clear here that NEC made the decision without the influence of party's president Dr Joyce Banda," Chimpeni added.

Meanwhile, Jooma, who relinquished his position as PP chief whip in Parliament, has challenged PP to expel him other than wasting time to summon him to a disciplinary hearing to defend himself even though he has already been removed as vice-president.

Jooma said he found the decision erroneous considering that he has already been removed before being heard.

"Even in a family, you do not send your wife to a servant's house and say you will be sleeping there but you should be stuck with me and never go anywhere you are stll my wife," he said.

He said he would not attend the disciplinary hearing if he is called to explain himself.

Jooma's transgression was to speak in favour of working with the DPP during President Peter Mutharika's visit to the Eastern Region last week.

However, Jooma admitted to commending Mutharika for what he called the good work he has done in turning around the economy.

The PP NEC also found evidence of a placard in Jooma's constituency which declared that he was for DPP, according to Chimpeni.