10 January 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: #30BillionConcert - Davido Makes 500 Million, Buys a 2018 Bentley Bentyaga Onyx Edition

Photo: Davido/Instagram
Davido’s Bentley Bentyaga Onyx Edition
By Njideka Agbo

Maybe, just maybe, Davido can give the "Shawty [who] wants a million dollars" the money now.

Davido, whose concert was in the best books of concerts in Nigeria, is in the news again. The 25 year-old's concert, #30billion concert made a whopping N500 million and to celebrate that, he bought himself a 2018 Bentley Bentyaga Onyx SUV.

The Bentley is sold for N84,789 million.

The concert, his first in five years, featured Wizkid, Daddy Showkey, Ice Prince, Falz, Olamide and other Nigerian superstars. Apart from trending in the US, it is the highest-grossing concert in the history of Nigeria.

