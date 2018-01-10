10 January 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Edo to Prosecute Parents Who Deny Children Access to Education

By Usman A. Bello

Benin — The Edo State Government said it will arrest and prosecute parents and guardians who violate the Child Rights Act, especially those who deny their children access to education.

Edo State in 2007 domesticated the Child Rights Act and Governor Godwin Obaseki in 2017 inaugurated the Family Court to try cases relating to violation of the Child Rights Law.

The Acting Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and Special Adviser to the Governor on Basic Education, Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, said yesterday during an inspection tour of schools in Benin metropolis upon resumption that turnout of pupils in the schools visited was low.

