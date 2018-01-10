10 January 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Mozambique/Malawi: Malawi, Mozambique Champs in Strength Testing Match Ahead of Africa Champions League

By Green Muheya

Malawi football kings Mighty Be Forward Wanderers will play Mozambique Mozambola League champions UD Songo on Saturday as part of their pre- Confederation of African Football (CAF) tournament preparations.

Yasin Osman will take his squad to Mozambique on Friday where they are due to play friendlies against UD Songo on Saturday.

"We're delighted to have been able to find such attractive opponents," said Wanderers general secretary Mike Butao.

He said UD Songo, which has Malawian duo of Frank Bank and Charles Swini, are also in continental showpiece.

"The friendly will help our technical panel to assess new players and see how they can gel with the regulars," said Butao.

The Nomads will host AS Vita from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League first leg.

The first leg ties will be played between February 9 and 11.

