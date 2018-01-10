10 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: City of Cape Town Discourages Residents From Using Borehole Water to Keep Gardens Green

Tagged:

Related Topics

Capetonians with boreholes should stop using the water to keep gardens green, and rather limit their borehole water use to flushing toilets, the City's water and sanitation director said on Tuesday.

"It seems unreasonable in these dire times that people try and maintain green rolling lawns and lush gardens," said Peter Flower.

"I really think that Cape Town should get past the point of wanting to maintain green lush lawns and gardens that look like they've come out of somewhere in the UK," he said.

The City's potable water supplies are already not allowed to be used for irrigation, but a grey area exists in the use of boreholes.

On January 1, the City introduced level 6 water restrictions, which discourage borehole water use for outdoor purposes to preserve groundwater.

It is up to the national Department of Water and Sanitation to enforce borehole water use rules, although boreholes must also be registered with the City.

Flower said the City is currently in talks with the national department over this.

Cape Town's dams are currently at an average of 29% full, and the City needs to reduce use further to get below the 500 million litres a day mark.

Individuals are restricted to 87 litres a day.

Source: News24

South Africa

State Capture Commission May Only Probe Zuptas - Ex Public Protector

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela says Deputy Chief Justice Ray Zondo's commission of inquiry may only focus on… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.