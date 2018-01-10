10 January 2018

Africa: How Lukaku Disregarded Witchdoctor's Advice and Joined Man United

By David Kwalimwa

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku went against the advice of a witchdoctor when he moved to Old Trafford last July, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has sensationally claimed.

According to the Daily Mail, the Belgian striker had initially agreed a deal in principle of about Sh80 million a month to extend his three-year stay at the Merseyside club in 2017.

He later changed his mind and moved to Old Trafford in a Sh12 billion deal, despite a long standing interest from Chelsea.

The move to United however, might have angered Lukuku's withcdoctor, if Moshiri is to be believed.

"If I tell you what we offered him you wouldn't believe it but they offered him a better deal," the British businessman explained during Everton's Annual General Meeting.

LIFE IN OLD TRAFFORD

"His agent came to the training ground and was about to sign and the player was on a pilgrimage in Africa and he had a vodoo or something and had to sign for Chelsea."

"The issue with Romelu was not financial. As long as I am a major shareholder financial issues are irrelevant. I wasted two summers to keep him. First summer with his agent, him and his family we managed to keep him."

Following a bright start to life at Old Trafford, Lukaku has struggled to score goals at United in recent times, despite consistent backing by manager Jose Mourinho.

According to Wikipedia, Lukaku was born in Antwerp, Belgium, to Congolese parents and received his football education at Rupel Boom and Lierse.

His father, Roger Lukaku, played professional football and was capped at international level by Zaire (the present day Democratic Republic of Congo).

His younger brother Jordan has progressed through the youth academy at Anderlecht and currently plays for Serie A side Lazio.

Lukaku is reported to be a fluent communicator in English, French and Kiswahili.

