Nigeria: Military Warns North East Residents Not to Habour Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists

Following the intensive air and ground bombardments of hideouts and dens of remnants of Boko Haram Terrorists and the mass relocation and escape of the terrorists from the Sambisa Forest and environs, the Nigerian Military has warned residents of the North East against habouring fleeing terrorists.

The fleeing terrorists are said to have resorted to hiding in unused dry wells, caves and hideouts to evade the sustained military assault.

According to the military, anyone caught habouring Boko Haram terrorists, who are described as 'blood thirsty terrorists' would be given the same treatment given to the terrorist group.

In particular, residents of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States as well as those along the escape routes around the fringes of Sambisa forest were advised to call the Army Call Center Number, 193 if the see or hear of terrorist.

A statement signed by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman said, "The Nigerian Army has warned Boko Haram sympathizers and residents in the North East to stop habouring the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists who are trying to flee from their waterloo.

"Credible intelligence has revealed that several of the criminal Boko Haram terrorists have resorted to taking refuge in dry wells and other hideouts in some communities along the escape routes from the Sambisa Forest in other to evade the sustained bombardments from air and ground troops of Operation Lafiya Dole.

"No one should shield these blood thirsty terrorists.

"Any unpatriotic and unscrupulous persons especially in the north eastern states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe found providing safe sanctuaries or any assistance to the criminals will be treated as accomplices and given same treatment as Boko haram.

"All are advised to take the patriotic part by calling the Nigerian army information and call center number 193 to report any fleeing terrorist or report to the nearest security agency.

"You are warned. Do not be an accomplice to terrorists."