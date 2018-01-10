South Africa: SA U19s Lose First Warm-Up in Christchurch

Half-centuries by Aryan Juyal (86) and Himanshu Rana (68) helped set up a comprehensive, 138-run victory for India under-19s when they met against the South Africa U19s in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Juyal hit his 86 runs off 92 balls (8x 4s, 1x6), while Rana's 68 came off 69 deliveries (8x4s, 1x6) after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

South Africa ' s Akhona Mnyaka was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/40 in eight overs, including two maidens. Thando Ntini also chipped in with 2/47 in eight.

The young Proteas' batting reply was fraught with dismissals, thanks to Ishan Porel who was the chief destroyer for India with 4/23 in eight overs.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti (2/15) and Ambishek Sharma (2/16) shared a further four wickets between them as South Africa were bowled out for 143 in 38.3 overs.

No 6 batsman, Jean du Plessis was the only shining light as wickets continued to tumble. He scored exactly 50 from 82 balls (3x4s), providing the only surge of resistance after they slipped to 74/5 in the 18th over.

Opening batsman, Jiveshen Pillay had the second-highest score of 29 from 45 balls while no one else from the South African batting line-up managed to chip in with more than Fraser Jones' 15 runs (22 balls).

The youngsters will need to swallow their disappointment quickly and return to their preparation in time for their next challenge, their second and last warm-up match against Australia this Thursday at Lincoln University.

Coca-Cola South Africa Under-19s ICC World Cup squad:

Raynard van Tonder (capt, Free State), Matthew Breetzke (Eastern Province), Jean du Plessis (South Western Districts), Jason Niemand (Border), Gerald Coetzee (Free State), Jade de Klerk (Eastern Province), Fraser Jones (KZN Inland), Wandile Makwetu (Gauteng), Andile Mogakane (KZN Coastal), Kgaudise Molefe (Gauteng), Thando Ntini (Western Province), Jiveshen Pillay (Northerns), Hermann Rolfes (Northerns), Kenan Smith (Eastern Province), Akhona Mnyaka (Border)

Management:

Lawrence Mahatlane (Head Coach), Wandile Gwavu (Assistant Coach), Chris van Noordwyk (Assistant Coach), Riaan Osman (Manager), Kyle Southgate (Performance Analyst), Lizahn Naude (Physiotherapist), Sipokazi Sokanyile (Media Liaison), Runeshan Moodley (Fitness Trainer), Robin Peterson (Technical Consultant), Maurice Aronstam (Mental Conditioning Coach)

Source: Sport24