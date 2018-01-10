Zimbabwe: Harare City Releases Senior Players

Harare City's hopes of an early return to the topflight league might have been dashed after the club hierarchy decided to release several of their senior players including Martin Vengesayi one of the most speedy forwards in domestic football.

Other players who were let go according to the Sunshine City Boys are goalkeeper Maxwell Nyamupanedengu, Jimmy Tigere, Kuda Kumwala, Warren Dube, Honey Chimutimunzeve, Welcome Ndiweni and Peace Tshuma.

Tshuma, Kumwala and Tigere's contracts were not renewed upon expiry.

In another development, Mark Harrison has been appointed head coach with Caps United assistant coach Mark Mathe set to join as his assistant.

The Sunshine City have, however, retained the services of Tendai Samanja, William Manondo, Grey Kufandada, Steady Mudzengerere, Emmanuel Zinyama, Raymond Uchena, Balakazi, Pritchad, Protash, Eddy Madhanhanga, Calvin Shangiwa, Hastings Chapusha, Learnmore Muyambo, T.K Muvirimi, Munyaradzi sako, Tatenda Tumba, Malvin Gaki and Takudzwa Chimwemwe.