Zimbabwe: Speaker Hails MPs for 'Impeaching' Mugabe

Parliamentarians did well by working together across the political divide to impeach former president Robert Mugabe, Speaker Jacob Mudenda has said.

Mudenda commended the MPs for supporting the motion which forced Mugabe to resign in November last year following a military coup.

"Further to the above, the primacy of the role of Parliament is articulated in section 119 of the Constitution which states that: (1) Parliament must protect this Constitution and promote democratic governance in Zimbabwe," said Mudenda.

He added, "That is why I was pleased when we had that impeachment motion. Everybody, every Member of Parliament was geared to ensure that the impeachment motion sailed through.

"Yes! There was no doubt about that, there was no doubt about that because you were protecting the constitution. We were protecting the constitution. I must put myself in it because I was chairing."

Mugabe's 37 year-long hold to power ended late last year in a power transition prompted by his wife and the Zanu PF G40 faction which had taken to purging those seen to support the now president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The G40 power retention strategy resulted in the ouster of Mnangagwa from vice president of both the ruling party and government in what many saw as preparation for Grace's takeover at the December congress.

However luck ran out after the military intervened to get rid of "criminal elements surrounding the president" in an operation which later came to be known as "Restore Legacy".

While a number of senior Zanu PF members aligned to the G40 were detained, Mugabe was unyielding in talks with the military until he realised he had lost control of the party and parliament was impeaching him.

Countries have since endorsed the new government with the African Union, widely regarded as a 'dictators club', even describing the Zimbabwe coup as a negotiated settlement.