10 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Wedding Dress Saga - Mercy Aigbe Finally Reacts

Photo: Mercy Aigbe/Instagram
Mercy Aigbe.
By Jayne Augoye

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has finally opened up on the recent wedding dress saga, involving her, a designer, Rikaotobyme and a bride @rettypetty on Instagram.

Her reaction comes nine days after the scandal broke out on social media.

Mercy had worn a red dress made by the designer for her 40th birthday photoshoot, a dress a bride later came out to say was hers. The bride said the designer had lied to her that a logistics challenge had stalled its transportation to her in Benin.

The bride said she was supposed to wear the dress on her wedding day.

Following an apology by the designer and a statement by Mercy Aigbe's stylist, StyledBySeun, absolving her of any fault, the actress has opened up on the case, saying it was all the designer's fault.

She made this known when she was a guest on TVC's Entertainment Splash on Tuesday.

Speaking on the issue, Mercy Aigbe sympathised with the bride, adding that no one should go through what she (the bride) went through.

She added that her lawyers "are on the case."

She also issued an official statement on her stance on the issue.

Read the statement below:

"I have followed events as they unfold following a particular dress I wore for a photoshoot. First, I must say that I sincerely sympathise with the bride as this situation is painful, unfortunate and regrettably avoidable. I hired and paid Seun @styledbyseun for the photoshoot as a stylist and got four dresses for the shoot.

"Seun and I were unaware that one of the dresses was meant for someone else. I am embarrassed that the designer was not professional enough in handling events leading to this moment.

"It is also painful that a bride is made to go through what the bride has been made to go through. I have reached out to both the stylist and designer (whom I have never met nor HIRED directly) to express my displeasure.

"I have instructed my lawyer to look into this and see how best to approach this from a legal point of view without festering an already open wound. Thanks."

