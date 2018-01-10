10 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigerian Club Footballers Involved in Auto Crash

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Nigeria Professional Football League club, Kwara United FC, involved in car accident.
By Tunde Eludini

The players of a newly-promoted Nigeria Professional Football League club, Kwara United FC, were on Wednesday involved in a ghastly accident on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the players were returning to their base in Ilorin after participating in the just concluded Bet9ja NNL Super 4 tournament held in Lagos.

According to updates by some of the players involved in the auto crash, no life was lost in the accident but a few of the traveling contingent suffered varying degrees of injuries and have since been taken to the hospital

Kwara United are returning to the elite division after two seasons in the second tier.

They were meant to start the new NPFL season with a home game against Niger Tornadoes on Sunday. It is not clear if the game will go ahead as planned.

Nigeria

Soldiers Kill Two Female Suicide Bombers, Arrest Another

Soldiers in Gamboru-Ngala village of Borno State on Tuesday morning averted a major disaster when they intercepted and… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.