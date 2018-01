Western Cape firefighters are battling a vegetation fire in the Franschhoek area.

Regional fire commander Graeme Roberts told News24 that a fire broke out in the mountains around 11:00.

"We have two helicopters, three ground teams and six fire fighting teams on the scene.

"The fire is already contained and the flames should be extinguished within two to three hours," said Roberts.

About 40 hectares of grass and vegetation have gone up in flames since the fire started.

