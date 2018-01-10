Zimbabwe: FC Platinum in Friendlies With Byo Teams

FC Platinum have begun preparations for their maiden CAF Champions League with the league champions resuming training.

The league champions Monday began their three week training in Bulawayo with the newly acquired players reporting for camp.

FC Platinum will take on Angolan Champions Desportivo De Agosto in the preliminary round of Africa's elite club competition.

The first leg will be played in Angola in the weekend of February 9 - 11 with the reverse fixture set for Mandava Stadium a week later.

The Zvishavane based side, who defied all odds to win the league championship, will be hoping to go past the Angolans and at least progress to the money spinning group stages.

They will be inspired by last year's Zimbabwe representatives Caps United who managed to navigate their way to the group stages.

Some of the new players that reported for first day of training include the local contingent of Jameson Mukombwe, Never Tigere, Rahman Kutsanzira, Kelvin Mudzongwe.

The two foreigners, Albert Eonde from Cameroon and Zambian Shadreck Mayembe, also joined camp.

FC Platinum spokesperson, Chido Chizondo, said the have a number of friendly matches with Bulawayo based teams.

"Our players have reported for work including Lawrence Mhlanga. We have scheduled a number of friendly matches and we will confirm the opponents in the next few days," said Chizondo.

Mhlanga has been the subject of a protracted wrangle between FC Platinum and his former employees Chicken Inn who still insist the Zimbabwean international is their player.

Recently, the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) intervened in the case noting that the player was free to play for the league champions.

However, the champions have another hurdle in front of them after Ngezi Platinum refused to release defensive midfielder Liberty Chakoroma who was set to join the former, insisting that the player still has a running contract with the platinum side.