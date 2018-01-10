Nigeria: Borno Doctors Threaten Strike, Issue 21-Day Ultimatum

The Association of Borno State Doctors has issued a 21-day ultimatum to the state government asking it to implement the revised Consolidated Medical Enhanced Salary structure (CONMESS) and to pay arrears from 2014.

The chairman of the association, Dr Bukar Abba Gana, stated this at a press conference yesterday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

He noted that at a time when doctors across the federation were going on strike on the above subject, Borno State doctors out of loyally to the state government and empathy for the people of Borno , refused to down tools with the believe that the state governor will show the same understanding to Borno State doctors.

" The Association of Borno State Doctors arising from its emergency eneral Congress Meeting held on the 4th of January, 2018, now unanimously resolved to issue a 21-day ultimatum to the state government to implement the revised CONMESS, SKIPPING and Relativity and to pay arrears from 2014.

"Four years down the line , there was no single acknowledgement for the pile of correspondences sent to the government and all avenues for dialogue were exhausted but to no avail.

" Consequent upon this , the association has no option than to issue an ultimatum from 8th January 2018 to 5th February 2018 for the government to address the above subject with arrears from 2014 , failing which the association cannot guarantee industrial harmony," Dr Abba Gana said.

He said the congress is aware and mindful of the grave consequence such industrial disharmony will have on the good people of Borno State , hence it is appealing to public spirited individuals and the populace to press on the state government to do the needful to avert such industrial disharmony.

The 150 Doctors on the payroll of Borno State government are demanding for over N300 million being special salary and arrears stretching from 2014 , and the strike if embarked upon will affect over 12 hospitals in the state.