9 January 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Cash-Strapped Byo in New Revenue Collection Strategy, Relaxes Debt Conditions for Ratepayers

The Bulawayo City Council has been forced to revise its revenue collection strategy from domestic and non-domestic consumers as the coffers continue to shrink due the prevailing cash crisis.

Owed over $160 million by ratepayers, the council is luring residents to enter into payment plans as a strategy to raise capital.

Service delivery has continued to deteriorate over the years due to cash constraints with roads, community boreholes going unrepaired for years.

"In view of the difficult economic environment, the City of Bulawayo has taken the initiative to alleviate the plight of its various communities, both domestic and non-domestic insofar as meeting their financial obligations for Municipal services.

"It is accordingly proposed that council enters into arrangements with interested consumers where Council will park the overdue debt and encourage payment of all current charges and instalments towards the parked debt religiously over an agreed period," The Town Clerk, Christopher Dube said in a statement.

As an incentive, those who will come forward, Dube said they will continue enjoying uninterrupted service delivery.

"Consumers will be expected to commit to pay their current bill plus a portion of the arrears over an agreed period. Consumer accounts with arrangements that are honoured will not be disconnected or be subject to any debt recovery measures such as litigation.

"Once consumers have entered into the payment plan, accounts become interest free, subject to further review. Interest will be maintained on accounts where there is no agreement. In cases where there has been breach of agreement, interest will be reinstated," said Dube.

