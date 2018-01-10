Zimbabwe: Takura 2017 EP Explores New Genres

Zimbabwean artist Takura wrapped up 2017 with a bang following the release of his Extended Play (EP) titled "Relationship Goals" to rave reviews by his adoring fans.

Speaking to 263Chat, Takura said he avoided Hip Hop tracks on the EP as he wanted to explore different genres.

"People that know me from way back know that I have always moved across genres, I don't like to box myself and I was happy working on the love EP with different genres,

"Now I am currently working on my new album which is Trap, sometimes I just feel I want to talk about love and sometimes feel brutal or turn up music,

"Music is like a feeling or language and you cant box art and that's what people think in Africa so we end up doing the same thing when we can do so much more." he said.

"Relationship and Goals was Produced by Youngnash from Anashe Media Group and he did a remarkable job in delivering.

"Youngnash did a remarkable job delivering Afro Beat and RnB productions,

"It took us two-three weeks working on the songs, it was an idea I had and I thought why not release a five track EP real quick because I have not released much music in 2017,

"Moving across genres as an artist helps you know how far you can go, If i had to feature with Yemi Alade, Patoranking or Wizkid I know I will kill it because It's nothing new, I don't limit myself," added Takura.

Speaking to Keabetswe Ncube, an online presenter at Transafrica radio commented on Takura's EP and said it has received really good feedback.

"We recently got Takura's new EP and I listened to it and I really like it, he also reminds me of Maleek Berry, a production from the both of them will be good

"We have received many retweets and likes, so the people out there want to hear more of his songs and the reach so far has been good,