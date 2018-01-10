10 January 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Farmers Should Not Lose Hope - Mutorwa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Windhoek — The Minister of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, John Mutorwa says despite the excessive heat accompanied by a prolonged dry spell across the country, farmers should not lose hope as chances are that rains could still fall and bring relief to the crop-producing areas.

Speaking to New Era in an impromptu telephone interview Mutorwa, who is still on a Christmas break along the Kavango River where he is indulging in his other passion of avidly reading one book after another, urged all subsistence and commercial farmers not to despair as it could still rain.

He revealed that many crop farmers who mainly plant millet in areas he visited in Kavango West and Kavango East, while on his annual leave, took advantage of the downpours and have already ploughed and planted their fields. They are just praying for good follow-up rains as the ground moisture is now low.

"Many farmers in Kavango East and Kavango West took advantage of the early rains and were hard at work, ploughing and planting," quipped the agriculture, water and forestry minister.

"We are keeping hope that rains will still fall to break the current dry spell. All farmers across the country should not lose hope," Mutorwa, who also complained about the stifling and oppressive heat, exhorted all small-holding and commercial crop farmers across the country.

Some farmers in the Zambezi Region have stopped ploughing due to the lack of rains.

They say they are tired of the wait-and-see game as since the start of the year it has not rained - as a result the land is dry and they are left hopeless and in desperation as they like others rely on rains for their crops.

Namibia

70 New Cases of Hepatitis E Virus in 4 Days

Incidences of hepatitis E virus (HEV) have been steadily increasing across Havana and Goreangab informal settlements in… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.