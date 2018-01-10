10 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Gunshots in Abuja As Police Forcefully Disperse Protesting Shiites

By Idris Ibrahim

The police fired shots on Wednesday morning in Abuja as they forcefully dispersed protesting members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN.

Hundreds of IMN members started their protest from Garki Area 10 heading towards Area 1 shortly before they were barricaded by armed security operatives at Moshood Abiola Road on Area 2 junction of the Nigerian capital.

The Shiites insisted on continuing with their peaceful march. The police eventually used tear gas and gunshots to disperse them. That led to confusion among traders, motorists and residents.

The Shiites are demanding the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who has been held without trial by the government for almost two years.

