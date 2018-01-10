Nigeria: Mercy Aigbe Reacts to Wedding Dress Saga

Nollywood beauty, Mercy Aigbe has finally reacted to the recent red wedding dress saga she wore for her 40th birthday photo shoot.

Nine days after the internet went haywire about the saga, Mercy earlier today shared her own side of the story on her instagram page.

Recall the red dress worn by Mercy for her 40th birday photo shoot was reportedly a wedding reception dress made by Rikaotobyme for a bride @rettypetty on instagram which was never delivered to the bride.

The bride after seeing Mercy's photo shoot called out the designer and the general public on her instagram page, exposing that the dress belong to her with proof of chat exchanged between herself and the designer.

The chat between the designer and the bride

After receiving backlash on social media, the designer issued a statement of apology and blamed her lack of delivery on logistic issues.

Mercy's statement reads thus,

"I have followed events as they unfold following a particular dress I wore for a photoshoot. First, I must say that I sincerely sympathise with the bride as this situation is painful, unfortunate and regrettably avoidable. I hired and paid Seun @styledbyseun for the photoshoot as a stylist and got four dresses for the shoot.

"Seun and I were unaware that one of the dresses was meant for someone else. I am embarrassed that the designer was not professional enough in handling events leading to this moment.

"It is also painful that a bride is made to go through what the bride has been made to go through. I have reached out to both the stylist and designer (whom I have never met nor HIRED directly) to express my displeasure.

"I have instructed my lawyer to look into this and see how best to approach this from a legal point of view without festering an already open wound. Thanks."