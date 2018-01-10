10 January 2018

Nigeria: Presidency Blames N/Assembly for Dasuki, Diezani Scandals

By Ismail Mudashir

The Presidency yesterday blamed the National Assembly for the multi-billion naira corruption scandals allegedly perpetrated by the former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki and the former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison Madueke, during last administration.

Dasuki is facing corruption charges that border on the diversion of $2.1 billion arms fund during the last administration. Madueke's case revolves around financial scandal in the petroleum sector.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (Senate), Senator Ita Enang told journalists in Abuja that members of the seventh National Assembly caused the scandals by failing in their responsibilities.

"If the committees in the 7th National Assembly did their work, by checking what was happening in the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Petroleum Ministry, we will not have had Diezanigate and all the other gates. We will not have had all the probes.

"It is because the legislature concentrated less in their job, that is why we are having the spill that the 8th Assembly is having. I feel guilty and I want to apologise. If the legislature did its duty like it is doing now, I think we will not have this situation," Enang who chaired the committee on Rules and Business in the seventh said.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari operates a system of "do your work, I do my own" with the legislators to strengthen the country's institutions for the benefit of the masses.

On padding, he said it is "an illegal or unlawful insertion by a person who is not expected to do it into a legal, purely completed legislative document. Therefore, unless a bill has been passed and forwarded to Mr. President for assent, there can be no padding."

He said however that "in the case of the budget that is pending before the legislature now, the executive is free to make inputs, that does not constitute padding. The legislature is at liberty to make inputs and pass that is not padding. Any person in the course of it can make a suggestion."

