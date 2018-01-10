10 January 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Garden Guys Landscaping Focus On Water-Wise Plants

Tagged:

Related Topics

Windhoek — Garden Guys Landscaping, a recently established independent business operating in and around Windhoek, has taken cognisance of the prevailing drought and have thus decided to predominantly focused on water-wise gardening.

According to owner Alan de Bever, numerous clients have been successfully assisted with installations and plant choices, to make their gardens a remarkable aspect of their homes while efficiently using water.

De Bever, a Namibian, is academically trained as a horticulturalist and has a number of years of experience in the horticulture and landscaping sector. He notes that the business transforms gardens into 'water-wise' gardens that thrive in Namibia and specifically Windhoek's arid climate without using a lot of water or just maintaining existing gardens.

"With water being a scarce commodity in Namibia, efficient and effective irrigation systems do not just make economic sense, they are essential. The expertise acquired by Garden Guys Landscaping over the years, having worked on big and small projects, means that the irrigation systems are of the highest standard and fully automated if desired. There is always an eco-friendly way to maintain a residential or commercial property when it comes to the garden," De Bever explained.

In the newly established company, local Namibians are employed and trained. De Bever noted that it is essential for Garden Guys Landscaping to develop and train its employees who are associated with the business, so that they and the business can improve, diversify their skill-set and grow.

Garden Guys Landscaping encompasses activities and aspects regarding landscaping as well as on-going gardening services, working on both residential as well as commercial properties and projects.

The business has started supplying and installing green houses for food and ornamental plant production best suited for the local climate.

De Bever added that future undertakings will include focusing on organic gardening, supplying heirloom vegetable seeds and establishing an urban vegetable farming sector using modern farming techniques that are more efficient and productive. This he, says, will provide people the tools and the knowledge to start vegetable gardens and become healthier by having access to organic home-grown vegetable, fruit and herbs.

Namibia

Farmers Should Not Lose Hope - Mutorwa

The Minister of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, John Mutorwa says despite the excessive heat accompanied by a prolonged… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.