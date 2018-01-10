10 January 2018

Africa: Chinese FM to Visit Africa During First New Year Trip

Beijing — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay an official visit to Rwanda, Angola, Gabon, and Sao Tome and Principe from Jan. 12 to 16, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday in Beijing.

"Over the past 20-plus years, Chinese foreign ministers have always chosen Africa as their first trip in the new year. Wang's continuation of this tradition shows that China consistently pays great attention to China-Africa ties," spokesperson Lu Kang said at a daily press briefing.

Wang's visit will promote political mutual trust, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, and prepare for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit, which will be hosted by China this year, Lu said.

