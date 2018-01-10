9 January 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: President Isaias Leaves for Egypt

Asmara — President Isaias Afwerki has yesterday left for Egypt on a working visit at the invitation of Mr. Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

President Isaias was accorded warm welcome by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the ceremony held at Ittihadiya Presidential Palace. The welcoming ceremony saw the presence of the Egyptian guard of honor, while the national anthems of both countries were played at the background.

In the afternoon hours of yesterday, President Isaias and President El-Sisi held talks and discuss the growing trade and investment ties between the two countries as well as regional and international topics of mutual importance in addition to developments in regional and international issues. Moreover, asserting that the importance of mutual cooperation between the two countries is decisive, the two leaders agreed to further strengthen the existing bilateral relations.

During his two-day visit, President Isaias will hold talks with other senior Egyptian officials on strengthening bilateral relations, implementation of already agreed programs as well as developments in the regional and international issues of interest to both countries. President Isaias will also visit different development projects and institutions in the country.

In the course of his visit, President Isaias is accompanied by Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Advisor Yemane Gebreab.

The relations between Eritrea and Egypt are growing on the basis of common understanding on regional and international issues as well as lasting stability and development.

