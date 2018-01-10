Rwanda: My Parents, Teachers Inspired Me, Says Best PLE Performer

Frank Mugisha Nsengiyumva of Saint André School in Muhanga District, who emerged the best performer in Primary Leaving Examinations nationwide, has attributed his good performance to his teachers and parents' guidance.

The 2017 PLE results were released yesterday.

"My teachers and parents always told me to study hard. I also drew inspiration from my elder brothers and sisters who also excelled in national exams," he told The New Times yesterday.

"I was confident of success," he said. "I am very excited with my performance and looking forward to joining high school."

Giscard Nsengiyumva, Mugisha's father, could not hide his excitement either.

He said it's motivating to educate a child and they pass national exams with flying colours.

The elated father advised parents to always find time to help their children with assignments and nurture them in a responsible way.

"Children are the future and deserve our full attention," he said.

Onesphore Hakizimana, a teacher at Saint André School, said it was not the first time the school had produced a top performer in national examinations.

Our pupils have consistently come in the top 10 since 2015, he said.

"We educate our pupils to compete with the best not only at the district but at the national level. We always challenge them to aim higher in life," he said.

Discipline, praying and working closely with parents, he said, are key to schoolchildren's achievement.

Charles Mutazihana, the Principal of Kigali Parents, which also produced some of the best performing candidates in PLE, said nothing would be achieved without collaboration between the school and parents.

"We work together with parents to solve the challenges that children face. It doesn't stop here at school, we even follow up on children in their daily life out there," he said.

"Every child has his own personality, his own challenges and strength and it's important to pay attention to all this," he noted.

Mutazihana urged parents to always make education of their children a priority.