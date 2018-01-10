10 January 2018

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: UMU Graduates 598

By Hannah N. Geterminah

The United Methodist University (UMU) yesterday graduated 598 students during its 14th Commencement Convocation, while 69 others were honored for academic achievement.

At yesterday's ceremony held at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) in Monrovia, Mr. Johnson N. Gwaikolo, the UMU president, said the students were vetted by the faculty senate following two weeks of vigorous deliberation on their performance and progress in their required fields of study.

"There were 613 students that applied or graduation, and 582 were approved, while the grades for 31 of them were still awaiting confirmation for possible addition to the list," Gwaikolo said.

Thereafter, he said the Dean of Admission, Joseph T. Giddings, confirmed 16 students that regularized their grades and were added to the initial 582 graduates, who were confirmed for yesterday's graduation.

The UMU was established in 1998 and officially began operations in January 2000 by the Methodist Administration. The 20-year old university is still engaged in developing the human resource capacity of the country including nursing, which Gwaikolo named as a national priority that the institution was contributing to in promoting a healthy nation.

He said university authorities were grateful to the Board of Global Ministries for a grant of more than US$100,000 that is being used to facilitate the relocation of the campus to its new site along the ELWA/RIA highway, outside Monrovia.

