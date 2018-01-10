10 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Rail Safety Regulator Bans Manual Signal Changes

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is banned from manually authorising trains following another train accident, this time in Germiston, the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) said on Wednesday.

"Prasa is, therefore, prohibited from manually authorising trains until such a time that normal train services are restored or until such a time when Prasa Rail can provide the RSR with a comprehensive and convincing action plan for all affected areas in all the provinces where Metrorail trains operate," the regulator stated.

Failure to comply will result in criminal charges and/or a penalty being imposed.

The prohibitive directive was issued in terms of section 36 of the National Railway Safety Regulator Act 16 of 2002 "for operating under conditions which are a threat or might be a threat to safe railway operations".

The regulator alleged that this led to the collision at Geldenhuys, Germiston on Tuesday in which around 200 people were injured when two trains collided.

This followed the horror crash in which 19 people died after a Shosholoza Meyl train collided with a truck near Kroonstad in the Free State last Friday.

Prasa received an earlier prohibition directive on June 19, 2017, following a train crash at Elandsfontein.

It was ordered to stop operating trains in the Prasa Gauteng region "under abnormal working conditions".

The regulator said Prasa told them that they were ensuring safe train operations during "degraded conditions".

"However, on the morning of January 9, two Metrorail trains were involved in a rear-end collision at the Geldenhuys station. This accident convinced the RSR that Prasa Rail does not have the means to prevent accidents from happening during degraded mode when manual authorisations are undertaken."

Source: News24

South Africa

State Capture Commission May Only Probe Zuptas - Ex Public Protector

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela says Deputy Chief Justice Ray Zondo's commission of inquiry may only focus on… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.