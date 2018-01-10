10 January 2018

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: GAC Fights Back

The General Auditing Commission or GAC says its political neutrality and social media policies are neither targeted at a particular political institution nor supporter of any political party.

The GAC in a statement issued Tuesday January 9, said the intended and primary objective of its social media policies is to protect the integrity of the Commission as a credible and professional Supreme Audit Institution (SAI).

The auditing house said its clarifications are in reaction to comments made by the lead presenter of the Okay FM Morning Show, on Monday, January 8, 2018 in which he insinuated that the GAC suspended one of its employees for campaigning for a particular political party whose interests the GAC did not support during the just-ended 2017 Presidential Run-off election.

This insinuation, the GAC says, is false, misleading and only intended to undermine the integrity of the Commission. The Political Neutrality and Social Media Policies covered all employees, including the Senior Management.

The GAC will uphold its integrity and will continue to stand by its policies in consonance with our local laws and international best practices.The political neutrality policy, inherited by the current GAC Administration and revised as far back as 2012, has affected six employees with penalties ranging from suspensions to dismissals to include the most recent action.-Press Release

