Liberia: Chambers Becomes Next Speaker?

Newly elected and incumbent Lawmakers from the governing Unity Party and the Coalition for Democratic Change have united to unanimously elect CDC Representative Dr. Bhofa Chambers from Maryland Country as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

At a news conference here Tuesday, 9 January the UP and CDC collaboration saw 42 of the 73-membership of the lower House declaring open support for the Maryland County Representative Dr. Bhofal Chambers.

According to the current rule of the House, to become get elected Speaker, a candidate needs 37 votes of the 73 members.

The two main political parties struck a deal that the incoming administration is led by the CDC, so lawmakers of the outgoing UP administration pledged support to the CDC to produce the next speaker, while the Deputy Speaker post would be exclusively reserved for the Unity Party, something which was overwhelmingly agreed upon by both parties.

The deal according to the conference will see Bong County Representative Prince Moye, who currently presides over the Ways, Means, Finance, and Budget Committee, elected on white ballot as Deputy Speaker, replacing Representative Hans Barchue of Grand Bassa County.

Representative Moye hails from the governing Unity Party.

Earlier, CDC lawmaker Representative Thomas Fallah had declared his intention to contest for the Speaker post, but was warned by President-elect, George Manneh Weah to back off.

The deal creates a broader space for the Maryland County lawmaker to have a comfortable fight against current Deputy Speaker Hans Barchue of Grand Bassa and Jonathan Fonati Koffa of Grand Kru Counties.

The House of Representatives in conformity with the 1986 Constitution of Liberia is expected to elect a new Speaker and deputy next week Monday, January 15.

Last week, Representative Barchue announced his candidacy for the top post in the presence of over 37 lawmakers, promising to institute an audit of the House, if elected, to demonstrate transparency and accountability.

Dr. Chambers is enjoying his third term as Representative for Maryland County. In last election, he contested for the deputy speaker post, but was massive flogged by Barchue. Chambers had also promised legislative reforms and transformation.

Also speaking at the conference, CDC's Representative Acarous Gray says nothing can stop Dr. Chambers from becoming the next speaker of the House of Representatives.

The pending election will provide replacement for incumbent Speaker Emmanuel James Nuquay, who contested as vice standard bearer of the defeated Unity Party in the just ended election.