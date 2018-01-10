Liberia: Kailondo Expresses Regret

A stalwart of the outgoing Unity Party is regretting verbal attacks spewed against Coalition for Democratic Change Standard Bearer George Manneh Weah, now President-elect, during both the October 10, 2017 Representatives and Presidential Elections and the December 26, 2017 runoff Presidential election.

Businessman-turned politician George Bobby Kailondo was once a staunch partisan of Weah's own Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) party before coming over the ruling Unity Party of Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

Recently at his residence along the Roberts International Airport highway in lower Margibi County he spewed several harsh statements against Weah and the Coalition for Democratic Change igniting bad blood between the two former political buddies.

Kailondo, who claims to have been one of the founding members of the Congress for Democratic Change, notes that the verbal attacks were unnecessary, but alleges that the CDC through its National Youth League made grave allegation against him, something which he says was unacceptable.

During the peak of campaign for the October 10th elections, the CDC alleged some high profile executives of the ruling Unity Party led by Mr. Kailondo and Defense Minister Brownie Samukai planned to have murdered Weah in cold blood operation by some Russian assailants.

Both Kailondo and Minister Samukai have since denied the allegation, terming it as 'baseless and unfounded.'

However, the businessman-turned politician in return claimed that some executives of the CDC headed by its Vice Chairman for Operations and Mobilization, Mr. Mulbah Morlu reportedly hired 'thugs' to stone his car.

"The attacks were many that one could not stand, so we said things we shouldn't have said. Thank God the electoral process is over and I think it is first thing for us to work together for the betterment of Liberia. I have passed the stage of working in government and I don't need appointed position, but it is time for us to forget the past and move ahead," he stresses.

He praises the defeated Unity Party and the victorious Coalition for Democratic Change for the fight for the Presidency, terming it 'worth fighting for.'

According to him, all partisans and Liberians have won on grounds that the CDC's victory is a victory for all.