10 January 2018

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Former Bong Senator Cautions Weah's Government

By Joseph Titus Yekeryan

Former Bong County Senator Franklin Siakor says the incoming government of President - elect Mr. George Manneh Weah must constitute drastic measures against public officials who are in the hobbit of enriching themselves at the expense of the common people.

Mr. Siakor warns in a recent interview with the NewDawn's Bong County correspondent that Liberians will remain poor if the roots of poverty are not tackled by those in government.

The former Bong County senator believes that alleged dishonesty on part of government officials is a major factor responsible for the underdevelopment of the Country.

Mr. Siakor also frowns at government officials who allegedly pay less attention to private initiatives on grounds that the architects might rival them for their positions.

He notes that the roots of poverty can be tackled when decision makers here craft policies that will seek to minimize corruption and nepotism.

He also indicates that dreadful policies in different sectors of the Country have further made a significant increase in the poverty rate here.

Mr. Siakor who had just attended programs marking the grounds breaking ceremony for the construction of a community bank in the county suggested the need to establish banking institutions, village saving and loan programs across the Country as one easy way to eradicate poverty.

The former Liberty Party stalwart adds that the initiation of village saving and loan programs across the Country will help ordinary Liberians to afford their children's school fees and put food on their respective tables.

