Liberia: Patients Claim Maltreatment At CB Dunbar Hospital

Some patients at the CB Dunbar Maternity Hospital in Gbarnga, Bong County are complaining of an alleged maltreatment they face at the hands of nurses at the hospital.

The patients, some of whom were seen waiting in the corridor of the Hospital Tuesday, 9 January claim that nurses at the hospital are allegedly careless about their wellbeing whenever they go there to seek medication.

Some of the patients were also seen Tuesday morning packing their bags to leave the hospital over claims of the hospital's slow operations. CB Dunbar hospital is the only maternity hospital in the central region of Liberia, and lots of people come from Lofa, Nimba and even part of Grand Bassa County to seek medication there.

Our correspondent in Gbarnga says two patients narrated in tears that nurses at the Hospital do not pay attention to them whenever they go for treatment. The two patients that claim to have undergone operation during delivery; Garmai Moore and Sarah Yarkpawolo claim that it is very difficult for nurses at CB Dunbar to visit their wall at the hospital.

They add that it makes them to even feel bad about undergoing operation at the hospital, alleging that the inability of nurses at CB Dunbar to pay attention to patient's results to the alleged high increase in the death rate at the hospital.

"They can't talk to us good, sometimes they will be busy doing nothing while patients are waiting in the registration corridor," Garmai claims.

She alleges that whenever they ask nurses at the hospital concerning their health, the responses from them (the nurses) are always harsh. When contacted, the Chief Medical Doctor at the hospital Dr. Obed Dolo described the allegation as a sweeping statement and a fallacy. The CB Dunbar Chief Medical Doctor refused to be recorded, but he has scheduled another time to give more responses to the allegations levied by the patients.