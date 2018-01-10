Liberia: No Arrest in Attack On Police Depot

Barely four days following the reported attack on a depot of the Liberia National Police (LNP) in Coca-Cola Community, Paynesville City by unknown gunmen, targeting commander of the depot, police spokesman Sam Collins, says no arrest has been made.

Appearing on a local radio station's talk show in Monrovia on Tuesday, 9 January Mr. Collins says the LNP is investigating the incident with the assistance officers at the depot to identify the attackers and establish their motives.

No death was reported from the attack, but the police information officer discloses that it is being probed by a team of investigators and the public will dually be informed of findings.

He reveals that investigators are wondering why the gunmen asked about the whereabouts of the commander of the Coca-Cola Community police depot, while holding hostage some of the officers on duty on the day of the attack, which occurred on Sunday, 7 January.

The police spokesman adds that the LNP is taking stocks of its performance during the elections to identify shortcomings and make appropriate recommendations for future improvement.

He says the LNP is also recalling officers that were deployed in some of the counties to providing security protection during the just ended run-off presidential election.

Meanwhile, veteran Human Rights Lawyer Dempster Brown terms the reported attack on the police deport in Paynesville City a serious threat against the national security apparatus of Liberia.

He says the attack has the propensity to instill fear in the citizens and drive away potential investors coming to invest in the economy. Cllr. Dempster challenges authorities of the Liberia National Police to ensure that everything is done to apprehend and prosecute perpetrators of the horrible attack.

The attack on the police station comes barely two weeks to the inauguration of President-elect George Manneh Weah and Vice President-elect Jewel Howard-Taylor on 22 January at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Stadium in Paynesville outside Monrovia.